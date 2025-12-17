Annual inflation in Russia down to 6.34% from December 9 to 15 — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Annual inflation geared down from 6.34% a week earlier to 6.08% over the week from December 9 to 15, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said.

"Inflation totaled 0.05% over the week from December 9 to 15, 2025. Price growth rates changed by 0.05% for foods, including by 0.66% for fruits and vegetables," the ministry said.

"The price growth was close to zero, 0.02% week on week, in the nonfood segment, and 0.12% in the monitored services sector," the ministry noted.

Annual inflation was registered at the level of 6.08% on December 15, the ministry added.