Russia going to develop international military cooperation — Putin

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia is going to continue proactive development of military and military-technical cooperation with foreign countries, President Vladimir Putin said.

"Military and military-technical cooperation with foreign countries, with our allies and partners, should be proactively developed further on," the head of state said.

The collective security system of the Union States requires improvement, Putin stressed.

"Overall, the work in this sphere is the significant factor of strengthening regional and international security," he added.