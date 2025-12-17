Kremlin has not seen reports about possible new US sanctions

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Moscow has not seen any reports about the possibility of new US sanctions against Russia yet, though the Kremlin knows that Washington has such plans, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We haven't seen such reports yet. However, it's well known that a number of offices in Washington have such plans," he said when commenting on a Bloomberg report that the US is considering the option to impose new sanctions against Russia if President Vladimir Putin refuses to sign a peace agreement on the conflict around Ukraine.

Bloomberg reported earlier, citing sources, that the United States is preparing new sanctions against Russia’s energy sector if the peace deal on Ukraine, which is currently being negotiated, is not concluded. New restrictions could be announced as early as this week, according to sources.