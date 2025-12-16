US calls security guarantees offered to Ukraine sweet deal

LONDON, December 16. /TASS/. The US believes the security guarantees offered to Ukraine in the latest version of the peace deal are the best it will ever get, The Telegraph reported citing sources.

"The basis of that agreement is basically to have really, really strong guarantees - Article 5-like - also very strong deterrence, size of military, weaponry," a US official said.

The officials called the guarantees "platinum standard," urging Kiev to agree to the latest draft peace settlement.

According to the sources, Russia and Ukraine have agreed on about 90% of the conditions in the draft with the exception of territorial concessions.

Earlier, Politico said citing sources that the US administration had issued an ultimatum to Ukraine to agree to territorial concessions in exchange for security guarantees similar to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which enshrines the principle of NATO's collective defense.