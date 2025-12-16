Caracas, Moscow to continue boosting strategic relations in 2026 — Venezuelan president

CARACAS, December 16. /TASS/. Strategic relations between Caracas and Moscow will continue to grow next year, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said in a program broadcast on Venezolana de Television.

"We’ve set ourselves high goals in all areas in order to make 2026 a year of development for strategic relations between presidents Putin and Maduro and our two nations," he pointed, mentioning last week’s phone call with the Russian leader.

Maduro added that Caracas would host a meeting of the Venezuela-Russia High-level Intergovernmental Commission in the first quarter of 2026, which would involve Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.