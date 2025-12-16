Sixth Russia-China media forum kicks off in Beijing

BEIJING, December 16. /TASS/. The sixth Russia-China Media Forum titled, Building A New Future of Russian-Chinese Media Cooperation: Consensus and Actions, kicked off in Beijing on Tuesday.

Thirty media leaders and multiple regional media organizations from Russia are taking part. China is represented by 30 leading and regional media outlets, including Xinhua, and China Media Group. The two countries’ two leading news agencies, TASS and Xinhua, co-organized the event. The TASS delegation is led by Director General Andrey Kondrashev, Deputy Director General Marat Abulkhatin and Director for Strategy Sergey Kuzovnikov.

The previous, fifth edition of the forum was held on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in 2019. Russia and China have taken turns hosting the event since 2015. This year’s program includes a joint TASS-Xinhua photo exhibition addressing the development of Russia-China relations.