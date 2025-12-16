Iran’s top diplomat sets off for meeting with Lavrov in Moscow — ambassador

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has set off for talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, and other senior Russian officials in Moscow, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali announced.

"Stable relations between Iran and Russia are getting stronger thanks to continued high-level meetings. Following last week’s consultations between the two countries’ presidents in Ashgabat, Dr. Araghchi set off today for a meeting with this country’s foreign minister and other officials in Moscow," the Iranian embassy quoted the ambassador as saying on its Telegram channel.

At present, the agenda includes a wide range of political issues and economic projects, as the two countries maintain regional and international cooperation to promote shared goals and approaches designed to take bilateral relations to a new level, he emphasized.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the two top diplomats will discuss in detail current international issues, including the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, and exchange views on regional topic of mutual interests.