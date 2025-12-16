Trump sues BBC for defamation over edit of his speech — agency

LONDON, December 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has filed a defamation lawsuit against the BBC over edited clips of his January 6, 2021 speech, Reuters reported.

According to the news agency, Trump's lawsuit says the BBC defamed him and violated a Florida law that bars deceptive and unfair trade practices. Trump is seeking $5 billion in damages for each of the two counts.

Notably, he has sued media outlets before, including CNN, ABC News, CBS News, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of then-US President Trump stormed into the Congress in a bid to stop lawmakers from certifying Democratic candidate Joe Biden's victory.

The BBC was at the center of a scandal over a program in which reporters spliced two parts of one of Trump's speeches together so he appeared to be encouraging the Capitol Hill riot of January 2021, although in fact he was talking about the need to protest peacefully.