THE HAGUE, December 15. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in The Hague has issued a strong call to the Dutch authorities to cease their "anti-Russian hysteria" following the announcement that the Netherlands plans to prioritize military trains over civilian rail traffic.

In a statement shared via Telegram, the embassy asserted, "These measures are directly aimed at optimizing NATO logistics toward the Russian borders. We urge the Dutch government to put an end to their anti-Russian hysteria and to carefully consider the direction in which they are leading their country." It further emphasized that, despite The Hague's attempts to frame these actions as efforts to promote peace in Europe, they do little to enhance security on the continent.

The embassy also recalled that Acting Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans recently called for increased military support for Kiev and expressed the need to "be prepared for a conflict with Russia by 2030."

Earlier, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported that, following a government decision, trains transporting military equipment will be given priority over passenger and freight trains amid concerns over the "current security situation." Under the new rules, only those military trains designated as "urgent" will receive priority, with the final decision on this status to be made by the Cabinet. Environment and Public Transport Minister Thierry Aartsen did not rule out the possibility that this could lead to cancellations of passenger services in certain cases.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly affirmed that Russia is prepared to formalize its stance that it has no intention of attacking European countries "in any way necessary." He dismissed claims to the contrary as "insane" or "crooked," describing such assertions as "complete nonsense" and "outright lies." During the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated that Russia has neither had nor intends to attack NATO or the European Union.