Europe works against US in Ukraine peace process — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. European capitals are working against the US in its efforts to get a deal done on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Europe is using the Ukrainian crisis to assert themselves, to put a spoke in the United States wheel in its quest to seek a just settlement," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"The sad thing is that Europe, first of all Brussels, but also such capitals as Berlin, London, and Paris, not to mention the Baltic countries, are reviving the philosophy and practices of Nazism," he added.