Only Russia, Ukraine, US can discuss territorial concessions — Polish president

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The discussion of territorial concessions by Ukraine should only be conducted between Moscow, Washington and Kiev, Polish President Karol Nawrocki said in an interview with the portal Wirtualna Polska.

"Territorial issues should be discussed solely between the United States, Ukraine and Russia," Nawrocki noted.

The Polish leader also explained Warsaw’s absence from a number of negotiation formats on Ukraine by the diminished influence of Prime Minister Donald Tusk among Western partners.

At the same time, Nawrocki himself stated that he still dreams of being at the same negotiating table for peace in Ukraine with the leaders of Russia, the United States and representatives of Kiev.