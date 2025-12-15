Power Machines to invest in production facilities by 2030 — chief executive

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Power Machines plans to allocate 75 bln rubles ($943 mln) to develop production facilities during the next five years, chief executive of the Russian machinery manufacturer Alexey Podkolzin told TASS in an interview.

"To satisfy the demand, we plan to invest about 75 bln rubles more into development of our production facilities during the next five years. These measures will enable us to ramp up the production capacity to ten steam turbines per year and to increase manufacturing of equipment for nuclear power plants by two times and steam power equipment for heat generation - by 1.5 times," the chief executive said.

The company orients towards the master plan for the energy sector development by 2042 approved by the Russian Ministry of Energy, Podkolzin noted. Power Machines sees more equipment will be required for the upgrade of plants and for construction of new power generation facilities.