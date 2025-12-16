Kiev, Europe anticipate ‘deep, wrong’ revision of US peace plan — Russian senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Kiev and its European partners expect a profound and flawed revision of the US peace proposal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told ABC News in an interview.

"My assumption would be, though, that the Ukrainian authorities, heavily backed by some European capitals, European leaders, anticipate a deep and a very wrong modification of the initial peace plan produced by the US side which was discussed when [US Special Presidential Envoy] Steve Witkoff was here in Moscow last," he noted.

In recent days, Vladimir Zelensky and leaders of several European countries, namely France, Germany and the UK, held talks on a Ukrainian settlement in London and Berlin. They discussed the US peace plan aimed at resolving the Ukrainian conflict while taking into account Russia’s demands.