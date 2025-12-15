Moscow says West morally culpable for Ukraine’s murders of Russian journalists

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The West, as well as its numerous structures and institutions, are morally culpable for the murders of Russian journalists and war correspondents in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"It's our stalwart position that the responsibility for the murders of journalists and military personnel carried out by the Kiev regime with increasing impunity must be shared by its Western patrons, as well as various multilateral human rights structures and institutions, which deliberately keep mum about these bloody crimes and thereby push the Ukrainian neo-Nazis to new reprisals," she said on the day of remembrance of journalists who died while performing their professional duties.

Zakharova said that, unlike tongue-tied Western human rights organizations, Russia will not hush up this vicious and immoral practice and will demand that authorized international officials do their duty in a conscientious manner.

"All the perpetrators of these brutal atrocities will be identified and will receive the punishment they deserve," she said.

"We offer our condolences to the families and friends of the deceased media employees who performed their official duties to the last, and we grieve with them. They will not be forgotten.".