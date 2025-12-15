Russian exports to the US up 35% in 2025 — AmCham

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian exports to the United States increased by 35% in 2025 and US exports to Russia gained 15% this year, President and CEO of AmCham Russia Robert Agee said in an interview with RTVI television.

"Firstly, it increased, but from a very low level. If I am not mistaken, imports by the US increased by 35%, from America to Russia by 15% but it is still a very low level. We know that plenty of bans are in place. There are many products we would like to export but we cannot do this under the law, this interferes [with mutual trade]," Ageee noted.

The US business invested about $100 bln during 25 years in Russia, the AmCham President said. US companies opened many plants in Russia, Agee noted. "In the healthcare sphere, pharmaceutical companies, industry, and so on. These companies are working and continuing manufacturing of their products here," he added.