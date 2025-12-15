Russia opposes political interference in anti-corruption cooperation — MFA

DOHA, December 15. /TASS/. Russia insists on the development of effective international cooperation between anti-corruption agencies without unjustified political interference, Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky told TASS on the sidelines of the UN anti-corruption conference being held in the Qatari capital.

"First of all, a few words about the prestigious forum kicking off in Doha and, in fact, the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) itself. It is the only universal treaty that regulates all aspects of anti-corruption and relevant international cooperation. Russia was among the first countries to join the UNCAC in 2003 and ratified it in full three years later," the senior diplomat recalled at the 11th session of the Conference of the States Parties (CoSP11).

Speaking about the agenda of the current forum, the deputy minister emphasized that Moscow intends to uphold "the principles of equality and consideration of the interests of all countries." "We are firmly promoting our priorities, including ensuring effective cooperation between competent authorities, free from undue political interference, and strengthening the international legal regime for the return of assets," he noted. The senior diplomat pointed to the importance of "respecting the principles of sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of states in matters of management and disposal of repatriated funds of criminal origin," adding that one of Russia's priorities is "expanding the use of information and communication technologies in the fight against corruption."

"Our focus is on the effective participation of the Russian delegation in the 11th session of the conference. We are working hard to ensure that our approaches are duly reflected in its final decisions," the deputy minister concluded.