FACTBOX: Russia hit by 130 Ukrainian drones overnight, one injured in Rostov Region

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted 130 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Caspian Sea overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

A massive drone raid was reported in Rostov-on-Don, Kamensk-Shakhtinsk, Novoshakhtinsk, and nine districts in the Rostov Region.

Residential houses and two cars were damaged. The owner of a car that caught fire suffered burns to his hands. In the Kamensky district, damage to a power supply line led to the shutdown of a water intake facility and a pumping station.

TASS has compiled the main information about the raid and its impact.

Scale of attacks

- Between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on December 14 and 7:00 a.m. on December 15 (between 8:00 p.m. GMT on December 14 and 4:00 a.m. on December 15), on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 130 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, 38 drones were downed over the Astrakhan Region, 25 over the Bryansk Region, 25 over the Moscow Region, including 15 that were heading for Moscow, eight each over the Belgorod, Rostov and Kaluga Regions, six over the Tula Region, four over the Kalmykia Region, three each over the Kursk and Oryol Regions, as well as one each over the Ryazan Region and the waters of the Caspian Sea.

- The ministry later reported that, between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. GMT), Russian on-duty air defenses shot down 16 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions.

- The report states that six drones were downed over the Kaluga Region, five over the Bryansk Region, four over the Moscow Region, including three heading to Moscow, and one over the Tambov Region.

Consequences

- Rostov-on-Don, Kamensk, Novoshakhtinsk, and nine districts of the Rostov Region came under a large-scale drone attack. Residential buildings and two cars sustained damage. The owner of a car that caught fire suffered burns to his hands, Governor Yury Slyusar reported.

- The injured person has been provided with medical assistance, but he refused to be hospitalized.

- Later, Slyusar said that the damage to a power supply line in the Kamensky district forced a water intake facility and a pumping station to shut down.

- Residents of the Zavodskoy neighborhood in Kamensk, the Maslovka hamlet, and the Pogorelovo station are left without water supply.