EU leaders want to drag all of Europe into war with Russia — Hungarian top diplomat

BUDAPEST, December 15. /TASS/. European Union leaders are making another attempt to disrupt negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine and intend to drag the whole of Europe into a war with Russia, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto warned on his way to a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

He said the current situation resembles developments following the Russian-Ukrainian talks held in Istanbul in 2022 and after the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump in Alaska on August 15, 2025. "Europeans, officials in Brussels, and Western European politicians want to disrupt the peace talks. Western European politicians are now nearly openly provoking and seeking to drag all of Europe into a war with Russia," Szijjarto said in a video message broadcast by the M1 television channel.

He noted that Hungary intends to "stay away from this." The foreign minister said he is prepared for Monday’s meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, where he expects "constant attempts to provoke Hungary into somehow getting involved in the war." "We will not allow that to happen, of course," Szijjarto pledged.