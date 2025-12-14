Zelensky to fail in trying to take Crimea back, secure NATO membership — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky will never be able to take Crimea back or secure NATO membership for Ukraine, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"He won't be able to achieve any of that. As for [taking back] Crimea, it’s ironclad; there’s a one million percent guarantee that it’s impossible. And as for [Ukraine joining] NATO, I think there is also a one million percent guarantee that it won’t happen," he noted.

Earlier, US President Doanld Trump told Politico in an interview that Zelensky had asked for two things at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in France back in 2019, saying: "I want Crimea back and we’re gonna be a member of NATO.".