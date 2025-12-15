US-Ukraine talks on crisis settlement in Berlin were 'confidential' — German daily

BERLIN, December 15. /TASS/. Negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine with the participation of the American and Ukrainian delegations in Berlin on December 14 were held confidentially, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) newspaper reported.

According to the German daily, the negotiations were conducted very secretly with journalists having no access at all to information about the particular level of the talks between the officials.

Novosti Live reported, citing sources in Vladimir Zelensky's office that the meeting between the US and Ukrainian delegations in Berlin concluded after more than five hours. Obschestvennoye.Novosti, meanwhile, noted that the teams have agreed to resume their work on the morning of December 15.

US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff stated later on his X social network account that delegations of the United States and Ukraine achieved "a lot of progress" during negotiations in Berlin.

"Representatives held in-depth discussions regarding the 20-point plan for peace, economic agendas, and more," Witkoff stated. "A lot of progress was made, and they will meet again tomorrow morning."

On December 14, US-Ukrainian negotiations regarding the settlement of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine were held at the Federal Chancellor's Office in Berlin.

The US delegation was represented by Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law. The Ukrainian side was represented by Vladimir Zelensky, Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the Ukrainian army General Staff Andrey Gnatov. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz left the meeting room after a brief welcome speech.