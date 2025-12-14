MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces are stretched thin in the Donetsk People’s Republic following the battle for the city of Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine), Alexey Vereshchagin, commander of the Nevsky reconnaissance-assault brigade of Battlegroup South’s volunteer corps, told TASS.

"Our brigade’s zone of responsibility covers the city of Soledar, as well as the Kramatorsk and Druzhkovka area. We see that enemy forces are stretched thin in the wake of the Bakhmut meat grinder. We are advancing slowly but steadily, and the seizure of Seversk is further proof of that," he pointed out.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin had received a detailed report of Russian forces taking control of the city of Seversk. The report was presented by Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Army General Valery Gerasimov. According to Igor Kuzmenkov, commander of the Southern Military District’s 3rd Guards Combined Arms Army, Russian forces in Seversk are eliminating individual Ukrainian troops hiding in buildings.