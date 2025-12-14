Number of injured in shooting at Brown University grows to nine

NEW YORK, December 14. /TASS/. The number of injured in a shooting on Saturday on the campus of Brown University rose to nine from eight, while the number of killed remained at two, said Mayor of Providence, Rhode Island, Brett Smiley.

"I'm sorry to have to share that there is one additional victim today. So now there are nine injured individuals. There was one additional victim who had left the scene," Smiley said at a press conference hosted Fox News.

The mayor added that the ninth victim was not seriously injured and his life was not in danger.

The shooter is yet to be detained.