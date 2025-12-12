Euroclear ready to lawsuits in Russian courts due to assets blocking

BRUSSELS, December 12. /TASS/. Euroclear is ready to defense in Russian courts on lawsuits in connection with Russian assets’ blocking in Belgium, the press service of the depository told TASS in connection with the action filed by the Central Bank of Russia to the Moscow Arbitration Court for the recovery of damages.

"We have no comments on this one because we have just seen this morning the press release and a media reports," the depository said. "In general we are ready to defend ourselves in Russian courts on assets cases," Euroclear added.

The European Commission and the Belgian government made no comments on such news so far.

The Central Bank of Russia said earlier that it had filed a lawsuit against Euroclear to the Moscow Arbitration Court to recover damages caused by decisions to block Russian assets in Belgium.