BERLIN, December 11. /TASS/. BSW foreign affairs expert Sevim Dagdelen called NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's call for Europeans to prepare for war, which their "grandparents and great-grandparents endured" "extremely dangerous madness."

"What utter dangerous madness!" Dagdelen wrote on her X page. "Either Mark Rutte is distorting history, as the infamous EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas did <...>, or he is advocating for the next aggressive war," she emphasized.

The expert recalled that "the Wehrmacht's invasion of the Soviet Union, conceived as a war of annihilation, cost 27 million lives." "As a result, more than 1,700 cities and over 70,000 villages were completely destroyed," Dagdelen noted. "We need mediators in peace talks, not new warmongers!" she concluded.

Earlier on Thursday, Rutte, speaking at a forum in Germany, called on Europeans to prepare for a war that their "grandparents and great-grandparents" had experienced. He also once again called on NATO countries to increase their defense spending.

Previously, President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is ready to confirm in any way that it does not intend to attack European countries. According to the Russian leader, politicians who publicly claim otherwise are either "out of their minds" or "crooks," and such statements are "complete nonsense" and "outright lies." Speaking at the 80th UN General Assembly's General Debate, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that Russia has never had any intention of attacking NATO or the EU.