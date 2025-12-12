At least 90 Ukrainian drones downed over Russian territory overnight

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. On-duty air defenses took down 90 Ukrainian drones over various Russian regions overnight, including 63 over the borderline Bryansk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Overnight, on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 90 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 63 over the Bryansk Region, eight over the Yaroslavl Region, four over the Moscow Region, three each over the regions of Smolensk and Tver and over the Black Sea waters, two each over the regions of Tambov and Tula, and one each over the Oryol and Rostov regions," the ministry said.