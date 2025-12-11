Incremental growth of oil reserves to be 510 mln tons this year — Russian ministry

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. According to preliminary estimates of the Russian Federal Subsurface Management Agency, Rosnedra, incremental growth of oil reserves will be about 510 mln metric tons this year, deputy department director at the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources Alexander Temnov said.

"Companies discovered 39 greenfields in 2024 and 26 fields in 2025. According to preliminary estimates of Rosnedra, incremental growth of reserves will be 510 mln metric tons for oil and 635 bln cubic meters for gas this year," Temnov said when speaking at the State Duma, the lower house of Russian legislature.

Incremental growth of gas reserves in Russia is 15-20% above production in average in recent years, while incremental growth of oil reserves fully compensates production, the official added.