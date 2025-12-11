Free Trade Agreement between EAEU and Iran is already being implemented — Russian PM

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The Free Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran is already being implemented, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced.

"The practical implementation of the Free Trade Agreement with Iran has begun. Agreements have been signed with the United Arab Emirates and Mongolia," he said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

Mishustin noted that "the first round of negotiations with India also took place at the end of November."

The Prime Minister stressed that it is important to maintain the pace of implementation to create new sustainable supply chains and promote goods from the EAEU to foreign markets. He also underscored strengthening transport connectivity in the Eurasian region.

"It is crucial to accelerate the implementation of modern solutions, primarily for modernizing logistics infrastructure and digitalizing transport corridors," Mishustin said.

According to him, introduction of modern solutions is important not only for increasing the capacity of existing routes but also for expanding trade with countries outside the EAEU.