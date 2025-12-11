Greece’s finance minister named chairman of Eurogroup — EC

BRUSSELS, December 11. /TASS/. Greek Minister of National Economy and Finance Kyriakos Pierrakakis has been elected chairman of the Eurogroup, the Council of Finance Ministers of the euro area, said European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis following a Eurogroup meeting.

"Minister Pierrakakis has been elected president of the Eurogroup, and I look forward to working together on the EU's key economic and financial priorities," Dombrovskis said.

Pierrakakis replaced Irishman Paschal Donohoe.

The head of the Eurogroup is elected for a term of two and a half years.