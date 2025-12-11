LONDON, December 11. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky may choose a government led by security officials, The Economist reported, citing sources.

According to the magazine, if this happens, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov (who is listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) will likely be the candidate for the post of head of his office.

On December 8, Ukraine’s Novosti. Live news outlet reported that Zelensky named the candidates who could take over as head of his office after Andrey Yermak's dismissal. In addition to Budanov, they included Defense Minister Denis Shmygal, First Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Transformation Minister Mikhail Fyodorov, First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa, and Deputy Head of Zelensky's office for military affairs Pavel Palisa.