Many EU countries, along with Belgium, oppose expropriation of Russian assets — PM

BRUSSELS, December 10. /TASS/. Many EU states support Belgium, which opposes the expropriation of frozen Russian assets, Prime Minister Bart De Wever said.

"Many EU countries share Belgium's position on the unacceptability of using Russian assets to finance Ukraine," VRT quoted the prime minister as saying.

De Wever doubted that the decision to expropriate the assets will be supported at the EU summit on December 18-19, even if the European Commission insists on voting on the principle of a qualified majority.

"The game has not been played yet. Belgium doesn't have this in its DNA, like Hungary has. We do not intend to block the decision if everyone speaks out in support of it, but this is unlikely," the prime minister continued.

He said that he had named three conditions to the EC, including the provision of legally binding financial guarantees to Belgium by EU countries covering the full amount of Russian assets, but "he is skeptical about the possibility that these requirements will be fulfilled before December 18," when the last EU summit this year is held in Brussels.

"I told the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz directly about this," De Wever said.