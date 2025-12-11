US, Israel agree to exert maximum pressure on Iran — mission to UN

WASHINGTON, December 11. /TASS/. The United States and Israel intend to continue imposing maximum pressure on Iran to achieve their goals in the Middle East, the US Mission to the United Nations announced following a meeting between US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

"They discussed the need to maintain maximum pressure against Iran <...> Ambassador Waltz and President Herzog agreed on the need to move quickly with the implementation of President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the War in Gaza to ensure Hamas is demilitarized and plays no role in the future of Gaza," the statement said.

In addition, Herzog and Waltz pledged to work together to "combat antisemitism and anti-Israel bias at the United Nations."

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran, prompting a retaliatory attack by the republic. The US entered the conflict on June 22, striking Iranian nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. The following day, Iran attacked Al-Udeid, the largest US air base in the Middle East, located in Qatar. US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which came into effect on June 24.