MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Ukraine is working with partners in Europe on a new scheme to steal Western taxpayers' money, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement.

The intelligence service said that Vladimir Zelensky's entourage fears that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict will hurt their pocketbook.

TASS has compiled the key SVR statements.

On the new theft scheme

The Kiev regime and its accomplices "from among influential European officials and businessmen with dubious reputations" are plotting to steal Western taxpayers' money in a new endeavor.

Kiev's new scheme "involves the supply of artillery ammunition for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine within the framework of the Czech shell initiative at vastly inflated prices through Polish intermediary company PHU Lechmar: The plan is that the company will purchase ammunition in various countries of Eastern Europe and the global South, paying about $1,000 per unit, change the labeling and transfer it to Ukraine disguising those as Polish products at $5,000 apiece."

The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Norway and other Western countries will pay for the supplies: "The financial kickback to the responsible officials of these states is, of course, taken into account."

On the concerns of Zelensky's circle

Zelensky's entourage fears that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict will "put an end to their criminal dealings: It is not surprising that [US President] Donald Trump's draft ‘peace plan’ had Zelensky's entourage up in arms."