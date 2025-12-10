MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The clock on Vladimir Zelensky's political life has begun to tick down faster now that US President Donald Trump has demanded elections be held in Ukraine, said head of the Other Ukraine movement, ex-leader of the banned Opposition Platform - for Life party Viktor Medvedchuk.

"Zelensky was against Trump and his policies from the very beginning, he was given a clear order to obey, which he did not follow. As you know, ‘if the enemy does not surrender, he is destroyed.’ And the first step towards eliminating the illegitimate has been taken. Trump told Politico that it's time to hold elections in Ukraine," he wrote in an article he contributed to the Smotrim.ru media platform.

According to the politician, his hard line is understandable. "If Trump does not bring Zelensky down in the next few months, he will have problems all over Europe. The process of Zelensky's political destruction has been launched, but the pretext for executing him could fail."

He believes that London, in response to Zelensky's political destruction, will replace him with its other agent, former Ukrainian commander-in-chief, now ambassador to the UK Valery Zaluzhny. "It is important for the United States to prevent this scenario," Medvedchuk said.

Zelensky's presidential powers officially expired on May 20, 2024, but Kiev did not hold regular elections, arguing that this was impossible until the end of martial law. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Ukraine is now keeping silent about the decision of its own Constitutional Court of May 2014 that the presidential term cannot be extended. As the Russian leader emphasized, this means that Zelensky's presidential term "has expired along with his legitimacy, which cannot be restored by any tricks."

The day before, Trump said in an interview with the Politico newspaper that the right moment had come for holding the elections. He said Kiev is "using the war not to hold elections," but the Ukrainian people "must have a choice.".