Court sentences Zaporozhye resident to 15 years imprisonment for treason

MELITOPOL, December 10. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Regional Court has sentenced a resident of Akimovka, Zaporozhye Region, to 15 years in prison for transmitting data on Russian military personnel to Ukraine and providing financial assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces, finding him guilty of espionage and treason, the court administration has announced.

The court found citizen P. guilty of committing crimes under Article 275 (high treason) and Article 276 (espionage) of the Russian Criminal Code and gave him a cumulative sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment in a maximum security penal colony with restriction of liberty for one year," the Zaporozhye Regional Court reported.

In 2023, before and after obtaining Russian citizenship, the 34-year-old man repeatedly transmitted information about the location of Russian National Guard personnel and military equipment in the Akimovka district of the Zaporozhye Region to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense via email. "The transfer of this information to the enemy could have resulted in fire damage to the locations of personnel and military equipment of Russian units participating in the special military operation. By his actions, P. committed a crime under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code, that is, espionage," the court said.

The defendant also intentionally provided financial assistance to the armed forces of Ukraine in the amount of $82 using a Ukrainian bank app on his mobile phone, which qualifies as treason.