Financial watchdog blacklists I/We Sergey Furgal movement as extremist

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The interregional movement I/We Sergey Furgal has been added to the list of extremist and terrorist organizations, the according to the financial watchdog’s website.

In February, the Khabarovsk regional court recognized the movement as an extremist organization. According to the prosecutor's office, the organization acted in active coordination with various foreign centers involved in destructive activities against Russia.

On February 10, 2023, based on a jury verdict, the former governor of the Khabarovsk Region Sergey Furgal was sentenced by the Lyubertsy city court of the Moscow Region to 22 years in a tight security colony for plotting attempted murders of businessmen.

The blacklist also includes Izilya Afanasyeva, the leader of the extremist organization Citizens of the USSR, who was detained in February 2023.