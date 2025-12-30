Bosnia and Herzegovina legalizes use of cannabis for medical purposes

BELGRADE, December 30. /TASS/. Bosnia and Herzegovina has legalized the use of cannabis for medical purposes, said the minutes of a regular session of the Council of Ministers.

"The Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, at the suggestion of the Ministry of Civil Affairs, adopted a resolution on amendments to the list of narcotic drugs. It transfers cannabis, its resins and extracts from the list of prohibited substances to the list of substances and plants under strict control, thereby paving the way for its medical use," the document says.

This step is intended to "bring under control" the black market of cannabinoids in the country. Sarajevo also said that by legalizing cannabis Bosnia and Herzegovina "joins several EU countries and the region" that have already taken similar measures.