New housing sales by Russian developers above $63 bln in 2025

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Housing sales under co-investment construction agreements in Russia this year amounted to 5-5.2 trillion rubles ($63-65.4 bln), DOM.RF said.

"Despite the more difficult market conditions than a year earlier, lack of large-scale subsidized mortgage lending and other factors, the volume of housing sales under co-investment construction agreements in 2025 (within the framework of Federal Law 214) was above the figure of the last year, which was good overall. In total, 25-26 mln square meters of housing were sold to the amount of 5-5.2 trillion rubles, compared to 4.7 trillion rubles ($59.1 bln) in 2024," the company said.

Analysts indicate market adaptation to high mortgage loan interest rates, growth of installment plan sales and sales for own funds among drivers of positive dynamics, including also a change in the sales structure.