MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. National security advisers from Ukraine and the countries of the "coalition of the willing" will meet in Kiev on January 3 and a leaders’ meeting is planned to be held in France on January 6, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"[Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council secretary] Rustem Umerov has just reported that an agreement has been reached with national security advisers form the countries of the coalition of the willing to hold a meeting in the near future. We plan that it will take place in Ukraine on January 3. Shortly after, we will talk at the level of leaders - we need meetings. We plan to meet in France on January 6," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He thanked US President Donald Trump for his readiness to take part in all effective formats. "Our teams spoke today and we discussed with Rustem further steps and priorities at talks," he added.

Trump received Zelensky on December 28 at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. After more than two hours of bilateral talks, Zelensky said that the US and Ukrainian negotiating teams would meet next week to finalized all issues that had been discussed. He also said that Trump’s meeting with the Ukrainian delegation and European leaders was planned for January.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS earlier that the major obstacle for peace in Ukraine is now the European Union. According to the top Russian diplomat, Brussels makes no secret of its plans to prepare for a war against Russia.