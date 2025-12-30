MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Kiev is discussing with US President Donald Trump the deployment of American troops in Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"These are US troops, and this is why it is America that makes such decisions. Of course, we are discussing this with President Trump and with representatives of the coalition of the willing. We would like that. This would be a strong position in security guarantees," Zelensky said in response to a question from reporters in the chat room at his office on WhatsApp (owned by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia). He was commenting on the statement by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk about the alleged readiness of the United States to deploy its troops in Ukraine.

Possible deployment of Western military personnel to Ukraine in the event of a settlement of the crisis as security guarantees began to be actively raised again by European politicians after Zelensky's meeting with Trump in Washington on August 18. Moscow opposes the presence of NATO military personnel in Ukraine. On August 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that ensuring Ukraine's security guarantees through "foreign military intervention in some part of Ukrainian territory" would be unacceptable for Russia.