Russia promises to invigorate OSCE work

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia's new permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky said that Russia would help bring the organization out of its lethargic sleep.

"I think this is realistic," he said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel, when asked whether it is possible to bring the OSCE out of its lethargy. "In any case, I am ready to do everything necessary for this. I think the organization may be in high demand. But it depends, of course, not only on us."

Polyansky said that it will soon become clear to what extent the OSCE members and European countries as a whole are ready for diplomatic work.

Earlier, Polyansky wrote on Telegram that now he has to deal with European security issues, the neglect of which by the West has become one of the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict. He said the OSCE could potentially become a very important platform, but it must be brought out of its lethargic sleep. "That's what we're going to do!" he concluded.

On December 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Dmitry Polyansky as Russia's permanent representative to the OSCE in Vienna, replacing Alexander Lukashevich.