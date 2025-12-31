BUCHAREST, December 31. /TASS/. Romania will allocate 50 million euro to purchase weapons for Ukraine under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism for European NATO members to buy weapons for Kiev from US stockpiles, the Romanian Foreign Minsitry said.

"The government of Romania has made the decision to join the countries that are making contributions into the US-proposed Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), [by allocating] 50 million euro," the ministry said in a statement, published on its website.

"The PURL mechanism is an instrument of foreign policy and security, which is of particular importance for the US administration, particularly in the context of the Trump administration’s approach of equally dividing security responsibilities among the allies," the ministry added. "Through PURL, the US side is seeking to engage partner countries in the support for Ukraine in a direct and measurable fashion."

On July 14, US President Donald Trump and Secretary-General Mark Rutte launched the PURL initiative, which replaced free US arms deliveries to Kiev and those on credit. It allows European NATO countries and Canada to purchase American weapons for Ukraine's needs through NATO structures.

After Russia launched its special military operation, Kiev's Western allies have repeatedly increased arms supplies to Ukraine and are allocating new aid. Kiev is constantly insisting on increasing military aid. Moscow has repeatedly said that the West's weapons supplies and assistance in training the Ukrainian military only prolong the conflict and do not change the situation on the battlefield. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry the country has been receiving up to $2 billion per month of military assistance from Western allies in recent months.