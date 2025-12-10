AI-based robotics to trigger new round of arms race — Russia’s intel chief

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The development of robotics and control systems based on artificial intelligence (AI) is triggering a new round of the arms race, Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said in an article published in the Razvedchik Journal, the official publication of the foreign intelligence agency.

The SVR director noted that, in the context of intensifying global competition, industrialized countries view science and technology as key factors in maintaining economic and military superiority. "Advanced civilian developments, not to mention dual-use technologies, are no longer the subject of open international expert discourse, but are being conducted in secrecy. At the same time, there is the concentration of high-tech potential in the West continues. The United States, Japan, and a number of European countries are seeking to expand their military capabilities through scientific and technological breakthroughs," he added.

"The development of synthetic biology, robotics, and AI-based control systems is provoking a new round of the arms race, associated with a fundamental change in the forms and methods of warfare," Naryshkin noted.

The SVR director emphasized that Russian scientific and technical intelligence, guided by strategies for ensuring Russia's national security and its scientific and technological development, as well as the goals of the Decade of Science and Technology (2022-2031) declared by President Vladimir Putin, is aimed at further strengthening domestic potential in science and technology. "Information received through scientific and technical intelligence (STI - TASS) allows us to make informed decisions regarding the formation of state scientific and technological policy, choose optimal areas for concentrating scientific potential, material and financial resources, and competently manage the risks of investing in scientific research," he added.