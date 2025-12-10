Czech parliament committee supports US efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine — agency

PRAGUE, December 10. /TASS/. The International Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies (lower house) of the Czech parliament stands behind US President Donald Trump's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine, CTK news agency reported.

According to the agency, the committee adopted a resolution that praises Trump’s initiative, while noting the need to preserve Ukraine's statehood. The discussion was initiated by committee chairman Radek Vondracek.

The committee rejected the opposition's proposal to support international initiatives to strengthen Ukraine's defense capability, including the purchase of artillery shells from third countries at the expense of Western states. Vondracek said, according to the agency, that the Chamber of Deputies had adopted several resolutions in the past with the support of Ukraine. "Symbolically, we have already expressed ourselves many times," he said, noting the need to respond to the current situation.

The politician said that the American plan provides for "territorial concessions, which is not easy for Ukraine, but this is the only existing initiative" to achieve peace in this country.