Analysts maintain this year’s average key rate outlook

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Analysts interviewed by the Bank of Russia maintained their outlook on the average key rate for 2025 at 19.2% per annum, according to the regulator's data.

At the end of the year, the average key rate is expected to reach 16.5%.

The average key rate is projected at 14.1% in 2026, 10.3% in 2027, and 8.9% in 2028.

The GDP growth forecast for 2025 has been lowered to 0.9% from 1%, for 2026 to 1.1% from 1.2%, for 2027 to 1.7% from 1.8%, and for 2028 to 1.8% from 1.9%. The median estimate of the long-term growth rate has gone down to 1.8% from 2%.

The inflation forecast for this year has been lowered to 6.3% from 6.6%. Inflation is expected at 5.1% in 2026, and 4% in 2027 and 2028.