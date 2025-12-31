Two wounded in drone attack on south Russian port city of Tuapse

KRASNODAR, December 31. /TASS/. Two people were wounded in a drone attack on the southern Russian port city of Tuapse, which also damaged five houses, a berth and oil processing equipment, the Krasnodar Region’s crisis response center said on Telegram.

"As a result of a drone attack on Tuapse, two people were wounded. Five houses were damaged, as well as a berth in the port and equipment at an oil processing plant," the center said. "The victims were hospitalized. Their wounds are not life-threatening, and they are receiving the required medical care."

According to the crisis center, the attack shattered windows in four apartment buildings and one private house.

The attack also started fire at the oil processing facility, which spread to the area of 300 square meters. By now, the blaze has been put out. The firefighting effort involved 64 people and 16 pieces of special hardware.

Also, a fire broke out at a berth in the port of Tuapse, but was promptly extinguished.