Russian forces secure foothold on outskirts of Drobyshevo in DPR — expert

LUGANSK, December 10. /TASS/. Russian troops have secured a foothold on the outskirts of the Drobyshevo settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and are setting up new positions, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"In a movement operation northwest of Drobyshevo, the Russian Armed Forces units secured a foothold on the outskirts of the settlement and began equipping new positions," he said.

The military expert added that in the course of the fight Russian forces also advanced south from the Novoselovka settlement and expanded their zone of control along the Nitrius River bank line. In addition, Marochko said, Russian troops have driven the Ukrainian soldiers from their positions west of Stavki, but the enemy still holds several dominating heights.