Russian Finance Minister noted importance of reducing dependence on oil, gas revenues

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov noted importance of reducing dependence on oil and gas revenues in the national budget.

"It is important to structurally reduce dependence on oil and gas markets, minimize interest risks. For this purpose, we revised the fiscal rule in terms of the base price and are reconsidering subsidizing methodology, so that the budget takes less interest risks," Siluanov said in an interview with the Expert news outlet.

The minister said earlier in the interview with the RBC Radio that the share of revenues from hydrocarbons will continue declining in budget receipts but Russia will continue investing in commodity sectors of the economy.