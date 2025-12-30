En+ Generation bids to build Trans-Baikal thermal power plant

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. En+ Generation company submitted a bid to construct the Trans-Baikal thermal power plant (TPP) in Siberia with the 1,050 MW capacity for the competitive capacity auction of new generating facilities, the System Operator company said.

"Market participant En+ Generation presented price bids during the price bidding period of December 29-30, 2025 in respect of three power generating units of 350 MW each for one power plant - the Trans-Baikal TPP with the total installed capacity of 1,050 MW," the company informed.

Starting dates of power supply by power generating units are indicated as July 1, October 1, and December 1, 2031. The plant will be primarily coal-fired.