Iran, US hold 'very serious' talks on nuclear program — Omani foreign minister

DOHA, February 6. /TASS/. The delegations of Iran and the United States held "very serious" consultations in Muscat on Iran’s nuclear program and intend to continue the negotiation process, Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi has stated.

"Today in Muscat, through our mediation, very serious talks took place between Iran and the United States," the minister wrote on his page on the social network X. According to him, the consultations "were useful" and helped "clarify the positions of both the Iranian and US sides, as well as identify areas for possible progress."

"We intend to meet again at an appropriate time, and the results will be carefully reviewed in Tehran and Washington," al-Busaidi noted.