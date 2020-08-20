Russia to unveil export version of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter at Army-2020 forum

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The export version of Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter will be on display for the first time at the Army-2020 international military and technical forum and the plane will also take part in the forum’s flight demonstration program, the press office of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec announced on Thursday.

"The Su-57E export version of the fifth-generation fighter will be demonstrated for the first time at the Army forum as part of its static show and will also take to the skies under the flight program," Rostec said.

The forum’s visitors will also be able to view the flights of a MiG-35 light multirole fighter, a Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopter and an upgraded Ka-27M deck-based gunship. The Berkuts (Golden Eagles) aerobatic team will demonstrate the capabilities of a Mi-28N helicopter in solo and formation flying.

The Army-2020 international military and technical forum will run on the territory of the Russian Armed Forces’ Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, at the Alabino training ground and at the Kubinka airfield on August 23-29.

The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets. The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, is capable of developing supersonic cruising speed and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment, including a powerful onboard computer (the so-called electronic second pilot), the radar system spread across its body and some other innovations, in particular, armament placed inside its fuselage.

The Su-57 took to the skies for the first time on January 29, 2010. Compared to its predecessors, the Su-57 combines the functions of an attack plane and a fighter jet while the use of composite materials and innovation technologies and the fighter’s aerodynamic configuration ensure the low level of radar and infrared signature.

The plane’s armament will include, in particular, hypersonic missiles. The fifth-generation fighter jet has been successfully tested in combat conditions in Syria.